Martin Odegaard goes down during Norway's game against Austria. Alamy Stock Photo
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard limps out of Norway win with apparent ankle injury

Gunners skipper is a doubt for Sunday’s North London derby.
7.47am, 10 Sep 2024
MARTIN ODEGAARD IS a doubt for Sunday’s North London derby after limping out of Norway’s 2-1 Uefa Nations League win over Austria in Oslo.

The Arsenal captain was left clutching his left ankle after an innocuous tangle with Christoph Baumgartner on the hour mark and was helped off the pitch in tears by team-mate Erling Haaland.

Odegaard’s apparent injury is a further setback for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who is already without the suspended Declan Rice for the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“He got a small ankle sprain. We will see, maybe we use ultrasound to look at it. If we are unsure, there will be an MRI tomorrow,” team doctor Ola Sand told TV2.

Haaland lashed home his 32nd goal in 35 games for his country in the 80th minute to clinch victory after Felix Myhre’s ninth-minute opener was cancelled out by a Marcel Sabitzer effort shortly before half-time. 

Press Association
