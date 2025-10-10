'I love him, I loved working him' - Portugal boss Martinez hails the returning Coleman

PORTUGAL MANAGER ROBERTO Martinez has hailed Seamus Coleman on the eve of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier with Ireland.

Martinez worked with Coleman when he was Everton manager, and provoked what may have been the best season of the Donegal man’s career in 2013/14. Everton finished fifth with a club record points total, and Coleman was voted on to the PFA Team of the Year.

Coleman was recalled to the Ireland squad this month having been left out for last month’s games against Hungary and Armenia.

“How long have you got? With Seamus, I could speak for hours”, said Martinez at his pre-match press conference. “He was in that season, 2013/14, the best right-back in the Premier League by a mile. He has an incredible capacity to arrive in the final third; to defend one v one. That leadership made him captain material from the very first day. . Really demanding, and I am very proud to see his career and to see him still at Everton, still an important part of a club in the Premier League and being an important player in the national camp. I am really looking forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

Heimir Hallgrimsson says he recalled Coleman along with John Egan for his on-pitch quality along with his experience and leadership.

“We picked them, of course, because of their quality, not because of their personality”, said Hallgrimsson earlier today. “But that helps that they have great experience, good leaders, both of them. And that obviously raises the next player’s level. The more leaders you have, the better team you have.”

Tomorrow’s game at the Estadio Jose Alvalde, the home of Sporting CP, sold out days ago, and marks Portugal’s first home game since the sad passing of Diogo Jota.

“For us, out of a tragedy we are now in a mission”, said Martinez. “The dream of Diogo was to win the World Cup and for us it’s the responsibility to carry on that dream with his standards, with what he was bringing to the national team. He will be our strength and our guidance for the rest of the history of this national team, he is part of this team forever.”

Bruno Fernandes meanwhile reached for the familiar cliches when asked of the Irish challenge.

“Defensively they are very strong, physically too, it is a team that is very direct”, said Fernandes. “We have to be very aware of winning our duels and also of the second balls, as they are very good in that.”

Portugal are without Joao Cancelo and Joao Neves through injury, while Joao Felix did some gym work alone today as the rest of his team-mates trained together.