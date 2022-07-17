Manchester United confirm €55 million signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Ajax for the signing of Lisandro Martinez.

The deal is reported to be worth a guaranteed €55 million with additional €10m in add-ons.

The Argentina international is United’s third summer signing, following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Christian Eriksen on a free transfer after his contract with Brentford expired.

Martinez was a key figure for Ajax under Erik ten Hag and the new Old Trafford boss has now been reunited with the centre back.

Advertisement

The transfer is subject to a medical, player terms being finalised and UK visa requirements being met.

An agreement has been reached for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez 🔴🇦🇷#MUFC || @LisandrMartinez — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2022

One defender at the club already feeling the benefit of Ten Hag’s arrival is right back Diogo Dalot, with the Portuguese explaining how increased demands are now being placed on the squad.

“It’s very good,” he told the PA news agency. “I really like the dynamic that he shows, not just in training but in general.

“Very demanding, pays a lot of attention to detail, which is good, and small details that that can make a difference in the long perspective.

“I think we players are adapting really well to it and obviously we want to keep going.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“We know that it’s going to be a long season, a different season from pretty much every season that we had in the past few years, so we want to we want to build something.

“We want to build a team together with players, together with staff, build something very good inside in between us and then do our job on the pitch and win games.”

Additional reporting by PA