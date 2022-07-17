Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 17 July 2022
Manchester United confirm €55 million signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

The transfer is subject to a medical, player terms being finalised and UK visa requirements being met.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Jul 2022, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 4,731 Views 7 Comments
New United signing Lisandro Martinez.
Image: Imago/PA Images


Image: Imago/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Ajax for the signing of Lisandro Martinez.

The deal is reported to be worth a guaranteed €55 million with additional €10m in add-ons.

The Argentina international is United’s third summer signing, following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Christian Eriksen on a free transfer after his contract with Brentford expired.

Martinez was a key figure for Ajax under Erik ten Hag and the new Old Trafford boss has now been reunited with the centre back.

The transfer is subject to a medical, player terms being finalised and UK visa requirements being met.

One defender at the club already feeling the benefit of Ten Hag’s arrival is right back Diogo Dalot, with the Portuguese explaining how increased demands are now being placed on the squad.

“It’s very good,” he told the PA news agency. “I really like the dynamic that he shows, not just in training but in general.

“Very demanding, pays a lot of attention to detail, which is good, and small details that that can make a difference in the long perspective.

“I think we players are adapting really well to it and obviously we want to keep going.

“We know that it’s going to be a long season, a different season from pretty much every season that we had in the past few years, so we want to we want to build something.

“We want to build a team together with players, together with staff, build something very good inside in between us and then do our job on the pitch and win games.”

Additional reporting by PA

The42 Team

