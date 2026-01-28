Limerick duo fire Mary I into Fitzgibbon semi-finals

Mary Immaculate College 3-22

UCD 0-13

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE, Limerick, eased into another Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final as they breezed beyond a very underwhelming UCD challenge on Wednesday afternoon.

Having won their two-group games, 2024 kings Mary Immaculate were afforded home advantage for this last eight clash. UCD meanwhile, had an opening round loss to University of Galway before a thirteen-point victory over TUS Midwest was enough to bring them to this stage.

Jamie Wall’s side had a first half goal from Tullaroan’s Shane Walsh before rising Limerick star Oisin O’Farrell brought his competition tally to six, with two fine individual efforts.

Despite playing without Joe Ceasar, Vince Harrington and former Young Hurler of the Year Adam Hogan, the Limerick side were comfortable winners against a predominantly Leinster-strong UCD outfit.

The sixth minute green flag from Walsh, younger brother of Kilkenny legend Tommy, set the tone. Mary Immaculate were far sharper to pounce on mistakes and the turnover from the forward allowed him time to bury, opening a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

With O’Farrell and Shane O’Brien spear-heading the attack, the winners lead 1-12 to 0-8, with wasteful UCD firmly on the back foot. That despite finishing the half with three of the final four points as David Williams, David Lee and Peter McDonald were on target.

Oisín O'Farrell was in goal-scoring form. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

On the 40th minute, there was still hope for the UCD students, but this was extinguished as O’Farrell ghosted beyond the cover to fire to the net from an acute angle.

His second, from the opposite corner, was a composed finish. Wall and selector Podge Collins could withdraw both O’Farrell and O’Brien, as Walsh and the busy Adam Daly kept the scoreboard moving.

UCD hunted a goal that never came, which will please Mary I, who conceded five last time out.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate College: Oisin O’Farrell 2-3; Shane O’Brien 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65); Shane Walsh 1-5 (4f); Adam Daly 0-3; Eoin Craddock, Ronan O’Connor, Sean Whelan 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCD: David Williams 0-3 (2f); Luke Connellan, Conal Ó Riain, Peter McDonald 0-2 each; Dara Purcell, David Lee, Simon Roche, Daire Guerin 0-1 each.

Mary Immaculate College

1. Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore, Galway)

2. Conor Lawless (Athenry, Galway) 3. Bobby Drohan (St. Molleran’s Waterford) 4. Eoin Lawless (Athenry, Galway)

7. Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca, Limerick) 6. Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock, Limerick) 9.Donnchadha Campbell (Cappataggle, Galway)

8. Dara Whelan (Turloughmore, Galway) 4. Ronan O’Connor (Feakle, Clare)

12. Eoin Craddock (Holycross Ballycahill, Tipperary) 11. Shane Walsh (Tullaroan, Kilkenny) 12. Adam Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams, Tipperary)

15. Oisín O’Farrell (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan, Limerick) 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock, Limerick) 13. Seán Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills, Clare)

Subs:

28. Mark Callinan (Inagh Kilnamona, Clare) for Boyce (8)

22. Seán Whelan (Cappamore, Limerick) for Craddock (19)

18. Mikey Gavin (Ballybrown, Limerick) for Scully (43)

30. Ben Currivan (Golden Kilfeacle, Tipperary) for O’Brien (48)

26. Patrick Finn (Bruff, Limerick) for O’Farrell (52).

UCD

1. Seán McGrath (Graigue-Ballycallan, Kilkenny)

2. Peter Connellan (Thomastown, Kilkenny) 3. Eoin Ryan (St. Anne’s Wexford) 4. Joe Pearson (Clough Ballacolla, Laois)

5. Daire Guerin (Naas, Kildare) 6. Peter McDonald (Thomastown, Kilkenny) 7. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

8. Fionán Mahony (Abbeyleix, Laois) 9. Conal Ó Ríain (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

10. Luke Connellan (Thomastown, Kilkenny) 11. Simon Roche (Oulart-The-Ballagh, Wexford) 12. David Lee (Clarinbridge, Galway)

14. James Duggan (The Harps, Laois) 13. David Williams (Lough Lene Gaels, Westmeath) 15. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

Subs:

20. Padraig Rafter (Rathdowney, Laois) for Mahony (34)

21. Diarmuid Ó Dulaing (Commercials, Dublin) for Duggan (40)

17. Cian McCarthy for Connellan (49)

18. James Conhedy (Crecora Mainster, Limerick) for Lee (49)

25. Cian Ó Tuama (Naomh Eanna, Wexford) for Pearson (49)

23. Justin Moran (St. Anne’s, Wexford) for Guerin (inj – 52)

Referee: John Bugler (Clare)