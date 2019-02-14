This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC

A three-point win for the 2016 and 2017 champions in today’s semi-final in Ennis.

By Páraic McMahon Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 4:26 PM
58 minutes ago 2,275 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4494157

Mary Immaculate College 1-18
NUI Galway 0-18

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

LEVEL ON FIVE occasions in the opening half and four in the second, All-Ireland winner Aaron Gillane ultimately proved to be the difference today as the two time champions Mary Immaculate secured an Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final date with UCC.

Aaron Gillane Aaron Gillane was the scoring star in Ennis today. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

With one hundred percent accuracy from frees on the day, Gillane also leaped up with some vital catches from puckouts to set up several scoring opportunities for his side.

It was a Gillane penalty that separated the sides at half-time. Clare’s Colin Guilfoyle was brought down inside the 21m line and the resulting penalty went under Shane Hennessy to give Mary I a two point advantage at the break, 1-8 to 0-9. Prior to that Jeffrey Lynksey’s NUIG were in control having only trailed at the beginning and end of the half.

Three Evan Niland scores in succession saw NUIG equalise as the shooting battle between Gillane and his Clarinbridge counterpart continued. As the game entered the final quarter, white flags from Luke Meade, Colin Guilfoyle and Gary Cooney provided a timely boost for the Limerick college.

Evan Niland 0-13 for Galway's Evan Niland this afternoon. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

NUIG did reduce the deficit to the three points and a Brian Concannon goal was ruled out at the death as it was deemed to be a square ball while Eoghan Cahill pulled off an excellent save to deny Darragh Burke a certain goal.

NUIG will be cursing the concession of the first half penalty as it turned the game on its head, they will also lament their seven wides and two missed goal chances in the second half. Had they tested Mary I’s defence in certain sectors, they could be facing into their first final since 2010.

In what was Mary I’s toughest test of the 2019 Fitzgibbon Cup, they managed to get over the line. Darren Browne has been their best player in the competition and he was deployed to mark Conor Whelan which he duly did, limiting the Galway man to a single point.

His absence from the half-back line was felt but fortunately for Jamie Wall’s men, the exploits of Aaron Gillane at the other end secured their spot in the decider.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate: Aaron Gillane 1-12 (0-7f, 1-0 pen, 0-1 sideline cut), Colin O’Brien 0-2, Thomas Monaghan, Luke Meade, Colin Guilfoyle, Gary Cooney 0-1 each.

Scorers for NUI Galway: Evan Niland 0-13 (0-10f), Brian Concannon 0-2, Conor Whelan, Sean Kennedy, Liam Forde 0-1 each.

Mary Immaculate College

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr, Offaly)

3. David Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford)
6. Darren Browne (Kanturk, Cork)
2. Eoghan Ryan (Cappawhite Gaels, Tipperary)

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)
4. Seamus Downey (Clonlara, Clare)
7. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

15. Phillip Hickey (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown, Cork)

10. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick)
8. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell, Galway)
12. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll, Cork)

13. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghans Mills, Clare)
14. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare)
11. Mícheál O’Loughlin (Clonlara, Clare)

Subs

28. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh, Tipperary) for O’Loughlin (40)
20. Sean Burke (Grenagh, Cork) for O’Brien (52)
19. Brian Buckley (Dromina, Cork) for Cooney (58)

NUI Galway

1. Shane Hennessy (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary)

2. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell, Galway)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly, Galway)
7. Declan Connolly (Killimordaly, Galway)

5. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore, Galway)
4. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron, Galway)
6. Paul Hoban (Loughrea, Galway)

8. Ian Fox (Sarsfields, Galway)
9. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly, Galway)

12. Mikey Lynch (Kilnadeema Leitrim, Galway)
14. Liam Forde (Ardrahan, Galway)
10. Sean Kennedy (Kilmaley, Clare)

13. Conor Sheedy (Roscrea, Tipperary)
11. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, Galway)
15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge, Galway)

Subs

24. Darragh Burke (St Thomas, Galway) for Lynch (26)
19. Brian Corry (Sixmilebridge, Clare) for Greaney (HT)
20. Sam McArdle (Clarinbridge, Galway) for Fox (35)
17. Shane Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Kennedy (51)

Referee: Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Páraic McMahon
@thepmanofficial
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    HURLING
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    Watch Fitzgibbon Cup hurling semi-final live: Mary Immaculate v NUI Galway
    Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    ENGLAND
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie