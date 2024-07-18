Manchester United sell Mason Greenwood to Marseille for €31.6 million

MASON GREENWOOD HAS completed his transfer to Marseille from Manchester United.

The PA news agency understands United and Marseille have agreed a €31.6 million (£26.6m) deal, with the Premier League club set to receive a sizeable share of any sell-on for the 22-year-old striker.

Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe, has signed a five-year contract with Marseille.

A statement from the French side read: “Olympique de Marseille are delighted to announce the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. The 22-year-old striker has signed for the club following a successful medical.”

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe had said in February this year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer, and “justify it one way or the other”.

A short statement from United confirmed the transfer, which delivers on the club’s prior commitment that the one-cap England international would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

“Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United and joined French club Olympique de Marseille on a permanent transfer,” a club statement read.

“The 22 year-old English forward, who spent last season on loan at Getafe in Spain, made 129 appearances and scored 35 goals for United since making his debut in 2019.

“We wish Mason all the best in his future career.”