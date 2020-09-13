This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 September 2020
Greenwood forced to apologise after laughing gas footage emerges

Man United’s youngster was sent home from England duty after breaching Covid-19 rules last week.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,016 Views 8 Comments
18-year-old Man United forward Mason Greenwood.
Image: PA
18-year-old Man United forward Mason Greenwood.
18-year-old Man United forward Mason Greenwood.
Image: PA

MASON GREENWOOD HAS apologised for his “poor judgement” after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward apparently inhaling laughing gas.

The 18-year-old appeared to breathe in nitrous oxide from a balloon in a video reportedly filmed a number of weeks ago.

In a statement from United, Greenwood said: “I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part. I strongly urge others not to follow my example.

“As an 18-year-old I am learning all the time, however, this week I have also learned that I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future.

I am determined to repay the faith shown in me by my manager and coaches.”

The pictures emerged just a week after Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home from England duty after breaching Covid-19 rules.

The duo, who made their England debuts in Iceland last Saturday, did not travel on to Denmark for Tuesday’s goalless Nations League draw.

United said at the time: “We are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.”

Greenwood enjoyed a breakthrough season with United last term, making 49 appearances in all competitions and scoring 17 goals.

