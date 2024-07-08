Manchester United in advanced talks with Marseille over Mason Greenwood sale

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE in advanced talks with Marseille over the sale of striker Mason Greenwood, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old forward, who has one senior cap for England, could be on his way to France after spending last season on loan with Spanish club Getafe, where he played 33 league matches and scored eight goals.

He has been linked with a number of other European clubs this summer, including Lazio and Juventus, but Marseille are now understood to be in pole position to sign him.

Advertisement

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February this year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” the Ineos founder said.

“We will make a decision and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Greenwood is understood to have briefly been at United’s Carrington training base on Monday morning to meet with the club’s football leadership, where discussions focused on finding him a new club took place.

Several other clubs are understood to have shown interest in Greenwood in addition to Marseille.

The player did not take part in training.