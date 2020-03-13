2020 Masters at Augusta latest event to fall to Coronavirus

THE 2020 MASTERS at Augusta has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The first golf major of the year was due to go ahead at Augusta National from 8-12 April.

A statement from Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club confirmed the postponement and says the club hopes to stage 2020 edition of the tournament at some point.

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances”, read the statement.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

The news follows hours after the PGA Tour announced the cancelling of this week’s Players’ Championship and the suspension of play for three weeks.