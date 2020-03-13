This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
2020 Masters at Augusta latest event to fall to Coronavirus

No rescheduled date has been set for the prestigious competition.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 13 Mar 2020, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,358 Views 4 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE 2020 MASTERS at Augusta has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

The first golf major of the year was due to go ahead at Augusta National from 8-12 April.

A statement from Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club confirmed the postponement and says the club hopes to stage 2020 edition of the tournament at some point. 

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances”, read the statement. 

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

The news follows hours after the PGA Tour announced the cancelling of this week’s Players’ Championship and the suspension of play for three weeks. 

 

