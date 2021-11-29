Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 29 November 2021
Mathieu Bastareaud to 'reflect on future' after rupturing tendons in both knees

The former France captain is set for surgery later this week.

By AFP Monday 29 Nov 2021, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,818 Views 2 Comments
Bastareaud sustained the injury after just five minutes of Saturday's Top 14 loss at Toulon (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER FRANCE CAPTAIN Mathieu Bastareaud will think about his future after suffering two serious knee injuries last weekend, with his Lyon contract up at the end of the season.

Bastareaud, 33, played the last of his 54 Tests in March 2019 and sustained the injury after just five minutes of Saturday’s Top 14 loss at Toulon.

“Unfortunately the results of the MRI show a quadricipital tendon rupture in the two knees,” the former centre, who now plays at number eight, said on Twitter.

“It’s an enormous blow. Now, it’s a long road in front of me and I’m surrounded by my family, those close to me and the club.

“I will take time needed to get back to being 100%… and for my future, I will give myself time to reflect.”

The 2010 Six Nations winner will have surgery on Thursday at a private hospital in Lyon. He has only played two club games this term after recovering from a hand injury.

© – AFP, 2021

