Former All Black Toeava to leave Clermont as they reportedly sign Japanese World Cup star

RUGBY WORLD CUP winner Isaia Toeava will leave French Top 14 club Clermont at the end of the season, the former New Zealand fullback said on Wednesday.

With Toeava departing and England international Nick Abendanon also set for the exit, newspaper Midi Olympique reported on Wednesday that Clermont had signed Japan winger Kotaro Matsushima — whose five tries at last year’s Rugby World Cup catapulted him to rugby stardom — as a back-three replacement for next season.

South African-born flier Matsushima, 26, is currently employed by Japanese Top League outfit Suntory Sungoliath and has played Super Rugby with the Sharks, the Rebels and the Sunwolves.

Former All Black Toeava, 34, lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in 2011 and has scored 11 tries in 64 appearances since heading to the Stade Marcel-Michelin four years ago. He said he was told by coach Franck Azema last weekend the outfit had chosen against extending his contract.

“I had a meeting with Franck on Sunday after the game and unfortunately for me, my time is over at Clermont so this is my last year in Clermont,” Toeava told AFP.

“I’m just going to try and enjoy it and hopefully we can put in some solid performances and hopefully we can win the championship before I leave the club. My future at Clermont is finished,” he added.

The ex-Blues playmaker, who also has had spells with Japanese Top League outfits, said he would be open to continuing his career.

“It’s something I have to talk to my family about especially my wife,” he said.

“Before I make the decision I have to talk to them. France has a nice culture, I enjoy it here.”

Clermont travel to Harlequins this weekend following their home win over Ulster in Round 5, and a victory in London will likely clinch them a home quarter-final tie in the European Champions Cup.

