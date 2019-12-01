Two goals in four days as Matt Doherty equaliser earns Wolves a point

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Sheffield United 1

WOLVES AND SHEFFIELD United edged closer towards the European places in the Premier League after sharing the points from a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Victory for either side would have taken them up to fifth in the table and the visitors got off to a flying start as Lys Mousset struck in the second minute to give Chris Wilder’s men the lead.

United had chances to extend their advantage, but were wasteful and they were punished when Matt Doherty headed home an equaliser 26 minutes from time.

The draw means Wolves extended their unbeaten run to nine league matches, while the Blades are now without a defeat in seven games and remain unbeaten on the road this season.

On top of sitting sixth in the Premier League, Wolves secured their place in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday with a 3-3 draw in Braga, but looked fatigued from their European exploits early on.

George Baldock’s cross from the right was brought down by Mousset, who then fired his shot into the bottom corner to continue his fine form of late.

Rui Patricio kept his side in the game by saving from Mousset with his foot just before the break and, after United also started the second half on the front foot, the Portuguese goalkeeper saved Wolves again by blocking David McGoldrick’s effort.

Those saves were crucial as Raul Jimenez’s cross picked out the unmarked Doherty to head past Dean Henderson midway through the second half.

