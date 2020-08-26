Irish international Matt Doherty set to join Tottenham from Wolves - reports

Is Matt Doherty on the move?

IRISH INTERNATIONAL MATT Doherty is being linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports across the water.

Sky Sports and football.london are among the outlets reporting that Mourinho is keep to sign the Wolves defender following his impressive form in the Premier League last season.

Dublin native Doherty made 50 appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side through the 2019/20 campaign and scored seven times in all competitions, having been at Molineux for a decade.

It’s suggested that the 28-year-old could cost Spurs around £12m [€13.4m], although it’s unclear whether a bid has yet been made.

The Telegraph is reporting that Wolves have already sought out Doherty’s replacement, lining up a move for Valencia full-back and Portugal U21 international Thierry Correia as Spurs firm up their interest in the Irishman.

Meanwhile, Doherty — who has two years left on his Wolves contract — would replace Serge Aurier — AC Milan and Bayren Leverkusen are showing interest in the Ivory Coast star — at right-back for Spurs, should he depart.

Another right-back option, Kyle Walker-Peters, has already left the London club, joining Southampton on a permanent basis after his loan move.

League of Ireland side Bohemians will be following any potential Doherty transfer activity with keen interest as they are reportedly entitled to 10% of any transfer fee.

- Updated 19.34 with Wolves contract details.

