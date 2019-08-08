This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Doherty on target as Wolves take huge step towards Europa League play-off spot

The Premier League side secured a 4-0 first-leg win over Pyunik in the third qualifying round.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,192 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4758254
The Republic of Ireland international opened the scoring to help Wolves on their way to a 4-0 win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
The Republic of Ireland international opened the scoring to help Wolves on their way to a 4-0 win.
The Republic of Ireland international opened the scoring to help Wolves on their way to a 4-0 win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S MATT DOHERTY hit the opening goal as Wolves cruised to a 4-0 win over Pyunik in the first leg of their Europa League third-round qualifier at the Republican Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo was rewarded for naming a strong starting line-up for Thursday’s match – Wolves’ first European tie outside of the United Kingdom since 1980 – as Jimenez made it back-to-back braces after starring against Crusaders in the previous round.

The Mexico striker added to his early-season goals tally with strikes either side of half-time in Armenia after Doherty had opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark.

Wolves, who faced a 6,370-mile journey home ahead of Sunday’s Premier League opener against Leicester City, gave themselves further breathing space ahead of next week’s return leg with Pyunik thanks to Ruben Neves’ late penalty.

Doherty was considered a fitness doubt ahead of the game but he was used from the off and made the breakthrough with a composed finish past Andrija Dragojevic after being slipped in by Diogo Jota.

Jota fired over from a good position shortly after, though he bagged the second of his three assists by squaring to Jimenez, who fired into the roof of the net three minutes before the interval.

The third goal arrived 35 seconds into the second half as Jimenez latched on to Jota’s pass and made no mistake when one-on-one with Dragojevic.

Jimenez was denied a third by a clearance off the line, but the visitors added a fourth goal in added time as debutant substitute Patrick Cutrone was felled in the box, allowing Neves to convert from the penalty spot.

The second leg against Pyunik takes place at Molineux next Thursday, with the winners facing the winner of the tie between Serie A side Torino and Shakhtyor of Belarus in the play-off round.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie