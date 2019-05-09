This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doherty insists Wolves will 'respect' the title race against Liverpool on Sunday

The Ireland international is looking to finish off their excellent return to the Premier League on a high this weekend.

By Ben Blake Thursday 9 May 2019, 5:00 PM
39 minutes ago 1,529 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4626997
Doherty facing Liverpool's Naby Keita earlier this season.
Image: Nick Potts
Doherty facing Liverpool's Naby Keita earlier this season.
Doherty facing Liverpool's Naby Keita earlier this season.
Image: Nick Potts

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MATT Doherty will aim to end an exceptional debut season in the Premier League on a high at Anfield this weekend.  

The Dubliner has featured in every one of Wolves’ top flight matches since their return to the top flight — scoring four goals and creating seven assists along the way. 

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are guaranteed to finish seventh but face title challengers Liverpool on the final day of the campaign. 

The Reds, who booked their place in the Champions League final this week, must beat Wolves and hope Manchester City slip up against Brighton if they are to become English champions for the first time in 29 years. 

Meanwhile, if City see off Watford in the FA Cup final a week later, it would see Wolves qualify for next season’s Europa League. 

27-year-old Doherty insists that the visitors will be no pushovers this Sunday.

“We have one more game to go and we have to respect what’s happening at the top of the league and prepare properly and we’re going to Liverpool to try to win,” Doherty told Express and Star.  

“Considering where we were two years ago, it’s pretty unbelievable really, how quick the change has happened.

“Some of the lads have played in Europe, but a lot of us haven’t, so it would be a new experience and we’re all trying to get better and playing in European competitions just shows where the club could be.

I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen all the highs, all the lows and the changes but I’ve managed to survive so far. I’ve been here a long time and I love it here clearly, so long may it continue.

“[My aim is] just to keep getting better really and to keep playing at the best level I can play at, whether that’s in Europe or the Premier League and next year just to keep upping my performances, keep on improving and having better seasons.”

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie