Doherty insists Wolves will 'respect' the title race against Liverpool on Sunday

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MATT Doherty will aim to end an exceptional debut season in the Premier League on a high at Anfield this weekend.

The Dubliner has featured in every one of Wolves’ top flight matches since their return to the top flight — scoring four goals and creating seven assists along the way.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are guaranteed to finish seventh but face title challengers Liverpool on the final day of the campaign.

The Reds, who booked their place in the Champions League final this week, must beat Wolves and hope Manchester City slip up against Brighton if they are to become English champions for the first time in 29 years.

Meanwhile, if City see off Watford in the FA Cup final a week later, it would see Wolves qualify for next season’s Europa League.

27-year-old Doherty insists that the visitors will be no pushovers this Sunday.

“We have one more game to go and we have to respect what’s happening at the top of the league and prepare properly and we’re going to Liverpool to try to win,” Doherty told Express and Star.

“Considering where we were two years ago, it’s pretty unbelievable really, how quick the change has happened.

“Some of the lads have played in Europe, but a lot of us haven’t, so it would be a new experience and we’re all trying to get better and playing in European competitions just shows where the club could be.

I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen all the highs, all the lows and the changes but I’ve managed to survive so far. I’ve been here a long time and I love it here clearly, so long may it continue.

“[My aim is] just to keep getting better really and to keep playing at the best level I can play at, whether that’s in Europe or the Premier League and next year just to keep upping my performances, keep on improving and having better seasons.”

