Scotland's Matt Fagerson drops out of team to play France

SCOTLAND’S MATT FAGERSON has been ruled out of their final Six Nations match with title hopefuls France on Friday due to an ankle injury.

Gregor Townsend had named his team for the game on Wednesday, but the 22-year-old number eight has now been withdrawn and replaced in the starting line-up by Nick Haining, with Ryan Wilson coming onto the replacements bench for the clash in Paris.

Should Wilson get some game time he will win his 50th cap.

“Matt suffered an ankle injury in our final training session this week before we headed to Paris,” said Townsend in a Scottish Rugby Union statement.

“It is disappointing for Matt, who has been playing consistently well throughout the championship.

“Nick now has the opportunity from the start to show his abilities in what will be a great challenge for our forward pack.”

Townsend added they had been fortunate to be able to call up someone of Wilson’s experience to bolster the replacements bench.

“We were able to call on Ryan at short notice given Glasgow Warriors had already conducted two Covid tests this week which meant he was safe to travel and join up with the squad yesterday afternoon,” said Townsend.

The championship decider has been postponed since late-February after a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

France will lift their first trophy since 2010 if they can score four tries or more in a victory of more than 20 points on Friday.

If they fail then Wales, who suffered their only defeat at the hands of France last Saturday, will be crowned champions.

It is 22 years since Scotland last beat France in Paris, with fly-half Townsend one of the stars in a 36-22 victory.

Scotland (to play France)

15. Stuart Hogg (captain)

14. Darcy Graham

13. Chris Harris

12. Sam Johnson

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell

9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland

2. George Turner

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Sam Skinner

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Richie

7. Hamish Watson

8. Nick Haining

Replacements:

16. David Cherry

17. Oli Kebble

18. Simon Berghan

19. Alex Craig

20. Ryan Wilson

21. Scott Steele

22. Adam Hastings

23. Huw Jones

© – AFP, 2021