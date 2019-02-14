Cork City add young English striker on loan from Rochdale

CORK CITY HAVE signed Matty Gillam on a five-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old striker arrives from Rochdale until the beginning of July to bolster John Caulfield’s squad ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier Division opener away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Gillam, who has two goals in 14 appearances this season, will compete for a place in the forward line along with the likes of Graham Cummins, Karl Sheppard and fellow new arrival Liam Nash.

“This is a big challenge for me, coming away from England to try and get some game time, but hopefully I can do well,” said Gillam. “There are a few lads at Rochdale who have been at the club and I have spoken to them quite frequently to try and see what things were like, so they have been a big help.”

The boys have been very welcoming, everyone has been good, so I have really enjoyed it. I played a few games at Rochdale towards the start of the season, but I need to be playing a lot more, so this is a good opportunity for me.”

City boss John Caulfield added: “Matthew is another forward player. I saw him play a couple of times before Christmas with Rochdale. He is an energetic player and can hold the ball up well; he can play as a centre forward or out wide. He wants to get game time over here and establish himself.”

“With Liam Nash and now Matthew coming in, it gives us two more forward options which was an area we wanted to strengthen. He is strong, energetic, quick and good at holding the ball up.

“He scored a lot of goals underage at Rochdale and we have been very happy with him in training this week. He has a great attitude and really wants to do well here, so we are looking forward to seeing him get involved.”

