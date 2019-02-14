This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City add young English striker on loan from Rochdale

Matty Gillam is joining the Leesiders until the beginning of July.

By Ben Blake Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 6:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,518 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4494547
Gillam with manager John Caulfield.
Image: Twitter/CorkCityFC
Gillam with manager John Caulfield.
Gillam with manager John Caulfield.
Image: Twitter/CorkCityFC

CORK CITY HAVE signed Matty Gillam on a five-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old striker arrives from Rochdale until the beginning of July to bolster John Caulfield’s squad ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier Division opener away to St Patrick’s Athletic. 

Gillam, who has two goals in 14 appearances this season, will compete for a place in the forward line along with the likes of Graham Cummins, Karl Sheppard and fellow new arrival Liam Nash. 

“This is a big challenge for me, coming away from England to try and get some game time, but hopefully I can do well,” said Gillam. “There are a few lads at Rochdale who have been at the club and I have spoken to them quite frequently to try and see what things were like, so they have been a big help.”

The boys have been very welcoming, everyone has been good, so I have really enjoyed it. I played a few games at Rochdale towards the start of the season, but I need to be playing a lot more, so this is a good opportunity for me.”

City boss John Caulfield added: “Matthew is another forward player. I saw him play a couple of times before Christmas with Rochdale. He is an energetic player and can hold the ball up well; he can play as a centre forward or out wide. He wants to get game time over here and establish himself.”

“With Liam Nash and now Matthew coming in, it gives us two more forward options which was an area we wanted to strengthen. He is strong, energetic, quick and good at holding the ball up.

“He scored a lot of goals underage at Rochdale and we have been very happy with him in training this week. He has a great attitude and really wants to do well here, so we are looking forward to seeing him get involved.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    HURLING
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    Watch Fitzgibbon Cup hurling semi-final live: Mary Immaculate v NUI Galway
    Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    ENGLAND
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie