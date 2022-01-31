Membership : Access or Sign Up
Scottish striker Smith swaps Pat's for Derry City

Matty Smith has signed a two-year deal at the Brandywell outfit.

By The42 Team Monday 31 Jan 2022, 10:20 AM
DERRY CITY FC have announced the signing of Matty Smith from St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 24-year-old Scottish striker arrives at the Brandywell on a two-year deal.

Smith first made the move to the League of Ireland in 2020, joining Waterford from his hometown club Dundee United. He departed for Inchicore at the start of last year, and was top goal-scorer at Pat’s as they finished second in the league and won the FAI Cup.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Matty to the club,” Candystripes manager Ruaidhri Higgins said this morning.

“He will add to the exciting attacking options we already have here, and myself along with all the coaching staff are really excited to get working with him.”

“The club has brought in some quality players recently and along with the lads who were already there, it’s now a really strong squad,” Smith added.

“I am very impressed with what Ruaidhri is building here, and I obviously worked with ‘Renny’ at Waterford and know how good a coach he is.

“I’ve been to the Brandywell before and even with few fans in you always knew you were in for a tough game. I’m really excited to be a part of this and am very much looking forward to playing in front of a packed house there.”

