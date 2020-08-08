Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri following Champions League exit

Maurizio Sarri coach of Juventus reacts during the Champions League round of 16 second leg match.

JUVENTUS SACKED COACH Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club’s Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s double in a home 2-1 win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

“Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team,” the reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

Sarri, 61, replaced Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League.

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football,” the team.

Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto, his first as a coach, Sarri paid for the club’s failure on the European stage.

Juve also lost in two finals this season, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

