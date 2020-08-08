This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri following Champions League exit

The Old Lady have confirmed his departure.

By AFP Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 2:10 PM
Maurizio Sarri coach of Juventus reacts during the Champions League round of 16 second leg match.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Maurizio Sarri coach of Juventus reacts during the Champions League round of 16 second leg match.
Maurizio Sarri coach of Juventus reacts during the Champions League round of 16 second leg match.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUVENTUS SACKED COACH Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club’s Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s double in a home 2-1 win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

“Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team,” the reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

Sarri, 61, replaced Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League.

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football,” the team.

Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto, his first as a coach, Sarri paid for the club’s failure on the European stage.

Juve also lost in two finals this season, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie