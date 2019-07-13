This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former captain Mauro Icardi excluded from Inter Milan's pre-season tour of Asia

Antonio Conte’s Inter will fly to Singapore without striker and former captain Mauro Icardi.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 4:02 PM
28 minutes ago 699 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4723277
The striker was stripped of Inter's captaincy in February.
MAURO ICARDI HAS moved closer to a San Siro exit after mutually agreeing with Inter to withdraw from the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Giuseppe Marotta, Inter’s chief executive, recently told the striker he was no longer wanted and a divorce appears to be nearing fruition.

Icardi left the Nerazzurri’s training camp in Switzerland on Saturday and will be excluded from upcoming friendlies against Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter confirmed the development in a statement published to social media.

It read: “Mauro Icardi will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano.

“The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement.

Inter vs Roma - Serie A Tim 2018/2019 Icardi scored 11 goals in Serie A last season. Source: Claudio Grassi/Lapresse

“Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our summer tour in Asia.”

Whether Inter can find an appropriate suitor for their controversial former captain remains unclear.

Juventus have been linked and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who admitted to being interested, has claimed Icardi is set on a switch to the Serie A champions.

The 26-year-old has spent six seasons at Inter. Antonio Conte’s men meet local Swiss side Lugano on Sunday before jetting off to face Premier League outfit United in Singapore.

