France's Peato Mauvaka handed three-game ban

FRANCE HOOKER PEATO Mauvaka has been handed a three-game ban following his dangerous hit on Scotland’s Ben White last Saturday.

Mauvaka was shown a yellow card during the first half of France’s 35-16 win in Paris after he made head-to-head contact with White. The hooker returned to the field after being sent to the sin bin for 10-minutes. The incident was referred for a bunker review, but it was deemed the contact was not dangerous.

Mauvaka was then cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 – A player must not…. strike with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s).

The Toulouse player appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee via video link today, and they upheld the citing.

The final sanction was reduced to three weeks/matches.

The committee was chaired by Jennifer Donovan (Ireland), joined by former international players John Langford (Australia) and Leon Lloyd (England).

The low-range entry point of six weeks/matches was determined to be appropriate.

In light of the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors, which included his remorse, good conduct during the process, and previous clean record, the committee applied the full 50% reduction in its sanction, reducing the final sanction to three weeks/matches, from the entry point of six weeks.

As a result, Mauvaka will miss Toulouse’s next two Top 14 outings v Bordeaux Bègles (23 March) and Pau (29 March), as well as the French club’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Sale Sharks (6 April).