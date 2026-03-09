Max Verstappen likens Formula One to Mario Kart in another dig at new rules

MAX VERSTAPPEN HAS compared Formula One to Mario Kart in a fresh swipe at the sport’s unpopular new regulations.

Despite an impressive fightback from 20th to sixth at F1’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Verstappen took aim at the rules which again have cast doubt over his future on the grid.

It is understood F1 executives have already spoken to the four-time world champion to address his concerns and additional discussions are planned with the grid’s other frustrated drivers ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

George Russell leads the world championship following his win in Australia (Scott Barbour/AP).

World champion Lando Norris called the racing – which now forces drivers to manage battery power and use a boost button to overtake – “very artificial”. Norris also expressed his fears over the prospect of a “big accident” due to the difference in closing speeds.

And speaking after Sunday’s curtain raiser in Melbourne, which was won by British driver George Russell, Verstappen said: “If you enjoy that, then okay, but that’s what I do at home when I play Mario Kart. For me, I didn’t enjoy the way we raced. It is not really proper.”

Russell, who took the lead of the world championship for the first time in his career with a dominant win for Mercedes, hinted at sour grapes among his rivals, while Lewis Hamilton – who matched the best result of his Ferrari career so far after he finished fourth – said of those who are complaining: “They are further down the line with 20 cars ahead of you.

“It may seem different, but from my position I thought it was great. I thought the race was really fun – with lots of battling – and the car was really fun to drive. It was awesome.”

A major problem of the new regulation is the demand on drivers to effectively slow down at top speed to charge the battery.

World champion Lando Norris has been critical of Formula One’s new regulations (Bradley Collyer/PA).

One solution would be to reduce the level of electrical power from 350kW so the battery does not require as much charge and subsequent management by the drivers.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and FIA single-seater chief Nikolas Tombazis are also due to canvas feedback from the grid’s 11 team principals in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, a decision on next month’s races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia could be put on hold until after the Chinese Grand Prix.

The conflict in the Middle East has placed the rounds on April 12 and April 19 in major doubt. Should they both be scrapped it is anticipated that they will not be replaced, leaving F1 with a five-week gap between the races in Japan on 29 March and the Miami Grand Prix on 3 May.