MAX VERSTAPPEN TOOK pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, the reigning Formula One champion giving himself a chance at Monza of slowing McLaren’s dominance.
Dutchman Verstappen, who has won the last four drivers’ titles with Red Bull, will start in the front row alongside Lando Norris who was just ahead of his McLaren teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Verstappen claims pole position at Italian Grand Prix
MAX VERSTAPPEN TOOK pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, the reigning Formula One champion giving himself a chance at Monza of slowing McLaren’s dominance.
Dutchman Verstappen, who has won the last four drivers’ titles with Red Bull, will start in the front row alongside Lando Norris who was just ahead of his McLaren teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri.
– © AFP 2025
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
F1 Grand Prix Italian Grand Prix Max Verstappen