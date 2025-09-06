Verstappen claims pole position at Italian Grand Prix

MAX VERSTAPPEN TOOK pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, the reigning Formula One champion giving himself a chance at Monza of slowing McLaren’s dominance.

Dutchman Verstappen, who has won the last four drivers’ titles with Red Bull, will start in the front row alongside Lando Norris who was just ahead of his McLaren teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri.

More to follow…