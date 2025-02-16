Mayo grind out first league points with narrow win against Tyrone

Mayo 0-12

Tyrone 0-10

Colm Gannon reports from Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

MAYO PICKED UP their first points of this year’s National Football League with a two-point win over Tyrone in MacHale Park.

Cathal McShane levelled the game up at 10 points each with five minutes left on the clock and the game was finely balanced on a knife edge, but it was the hosts who finished strongest.

With 67 minutes gone, Niall Morgan drove an effort at goal after he found space inside the Mayo defence. The ball was blocked on its way to goal by Eoin O’Donoghue who set off on a charge upfield that ended up with Mayo winning a free which was converted by Ryan O’Donoghue to put his side back in front.

The final score came seconds before the hooter through Fergal Boland who finished from close range after period of keep ball from Mayo as they wound the clock down.

The visitors led by a single point at the end of a slow-paced and stodgy first half in Castlebar, despite not registering a score until the 16th minute had elapsed.

Mayo hit the front inside the opening two minutes through a Frank Irwin effort from close range, but it was another 14 minutes before the scorekeepers were bothered again when Niall Morgan stepped inside the arc and drove the ball over the bar.

In between the opening two points, Mayo had a good goal chance when Eoghan McLaughlin broke through only for Morgan to get down and save well. Niall Devlin also had a half a goal chance after a good quick break, but a combination of Eoin O’Donoghue and David McBrien did well to strip him of possession.

The hosts hit a small purple patch and went two points clear thanks to a Davitt Neary point after a driving run and a Cian McHale free after Tyrone got punished for not having three back. Brian Kennedy cut the gap back to a single point with a good effort 10 minutes from the hooter and Michael McKernan levelled it up at three each with a neat effort not long after Mayo went down to 14 players for 10 minutes when Conor Reid was shown a black card.

Matthew Ruane pushed Mayo back into the lead just before the half-hour mark, but it was Tyrone who finished strongest before the break with points from Mark Bradley – an excellent score on the run — and one from Eoin McElhom sent them in leading 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Mayo pushed themselves back in front not long after resumption when Jordan Flynn landed the only two-pointer of the day.

It was quickly cancelled out by a Darren McCurry free to make it all square once more. Both sides traded points again through Morgan and Frank Irwin. The visitors then made a break for home and pushed into two-point lead thanks to scores from McCurry and Morgan.

Ryan O’Donoghue cut the gap back to a single point from a free on 53 minutes, and four minutes later, it was all square again through a Fergal Boland point.

Mayo should have rattled the back of the net after Ryan O’Donoghue found Darren McHale in oceans of space from a quick free, but his effort for a goal was blocked out by the Tyrone defence.

Frank Irwin did register a point for Mayo not long after to put them 0-10 to 0-9 up and leave the game finely balanced as it headed for the closing stages.

Scorers for Mayo: Frank Irwin (0-3), Fergal Boland (0-2), Ryan O’Donoghue (0-2, 2f), Jordan Flynn (0-2, 1 2pt), Matthew Ruane (0-1), Davitt Neary (0-1), Cian McHale (0-1, 1f)

Scorers for Tyrone: Niall Morgan (0-3, 1f), Darren McCurry (0-2, 2f), Brian Kennedy (0-1), Michael McKernan (0-1), Mark Bradley (0-1), Eoin McElholm (0-1), Cathal McShane (0-1, 1f)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

20. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 24. Jordan Flynn (Castlebar Mitchels), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Conor Reid (Moy Davitts), 18. Darren McHale (Knockmore), 12. Davitt Neary (Breaffy)

13. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 17. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts)

Substitutes: 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet) for Cian MacHale, 11. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Paul Towey, 2.Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) for Davitt Neary (BS), 2.Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) for Conor Reid, 23.Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis) for Stephen Coen, 26. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites) for Eoghan McLaughlin

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Éadan na dTorc)

2. Aidan Clarke (An Ómagh), 3. Peter Teague (An Droim Mór), 4. Niall Devlin (Oiledn a’Ghuaill)

17. Rory Brennan (Trí Leac), 6. Michael McKerenan (Oileán a’Ghuail), 18. Ben Cullen (Éadan na dTorc)

8. Brian Kennedy (Doire Locháin), 9. Liam Gray (Trí Leac)

10. Seanie O’Donnell (Trí Leac), 11. Kieran McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn), 12. Ciaran Daly (Trí Leac)

13. Darren McCurry (Éadan na dTorc), 21. Con Kilpatrick (Éadan na dTorc), 23. Eoin McElholm (Loch Mhic Ruarií)

Substitutes: 7.Frank Burns (Cabhán a’Chaortainn) for Liam Gray, 15. Ronan Cassidy (Domhnach Mór) for Seanie O’Donnell, 14.Mattie Donnelly (Trí Lic) for Kieran McGeary, 20. Aodan Donaghy (Loch Mhic Ruairí) for Ciaran Daly, 24. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh Uí Neill) for Ronan Cassidy (BS)

Ref: Barry Cassidy (Derry)