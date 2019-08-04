This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 4 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A lot of people didn't give us a chance' against Donegal, says Mayo star O'Shea

The Westerners booked their All-Ireland semi-final spot last night.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 1:52 PM
53 minutes ago 2,093 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4752663

AFTER ANOTHER ABSOLUTE battle, Mayo are back in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Aidan O'Shea celebrates Aidan O'Shea was named man-of-the-match in Castlebar yesterday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

James Horan’s Westerners edged out Ulster champions Donegal in their all-or-nothing Super 8s showdown at McHale Park yesterday evening.

With Declan Bonner’s men considered favourites ahead of the Castlebar clash, Mayo star Aidan O’Shea said afterwards that he felt his side were written off beforehand.

After defeat to Kerry and a late win over Meath, Mayo upped the ante last night with O’Shea giving a man-of-the-match-winning performance in Castlebar.

“Delighted,” the Breaffy man told Sky Sports afterwards.

Coming into the game, a lot of people probably didn’t give us a chance. But we knew, with the crowd in MacHale Park, we’d get a huge support.

“We knew there was a performance in us. We’ve been stumbling along the last couple of weeks, but building up nice momentum despite a bad loss down in Kerry.

“We knew we just had to go out and win today to put ourselves into a semi-final and we treated it like a quarter-final at home. What an opportunity to take and we did it.”

O’Shea added: “Donegal have been going really well all year. We’ve seen that in their performances right from the league to the championship. We knew it was going to be a tough battle.

“We dominated them in possession and maybe we could have been a bit more ahead at half-time. Fair play, in the second half we dug deep. I know we missed a few chances, but we really dug deep and got the scores when we needed them.”

Horan was also pleased after the tense 1-14 to 1-10 win, joining the panel in studio to share his thoughts:

“I think you saw it with the guys on the team there, the effort they put in and the work-rate was superb,” the manager said.

“We’re delighted with that. We’ve travelled the country, highways and byways; and we had a chance of a home venue to get to an All-Ireland semi-final.

If you could script it at the beginning of the year, it’s one you’d want. We got it, and I thought we played superb today.

With Dublin and Tyrone going head-to-head in their Group 2 top-of-the-table clash this afternoon, Mayo will soon learn their opponents for next Saturday’s semi-final in Croke Park.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie