Hennelly saves penalty and hits equaliser to rescue Mayo against Donegal

Colm Gannon reports from Markievicz Park

ROB HENNELLY WAS the hero for Mayo kicking last second injury time free to earn Mayo a draw against Donegal in Sligo.

Donegal were by far the better side in the first half going in leading by 0-7 to 0-3 at the half time whistle and were looking in compete control of the game, with Michael Murphy and Michael Langan putting in strong showings

Points from Patrick McBrearty and Murphy had them two to the good inside five minutes. Ryan O’Dongohue got Mayo moving with a pointed free three minutes later.

But Donegal reeled off three on bounce with Murphy, Conor O’Donell and Langan all raising the white flag after periods of controlled possession .

Ódhrán McFadden Ferry got in for a goal chance but was well saved by Hennelly and on the quarter of an hour mark O’Donoghue cut the gap back to three from a placed ball. Murphy left the game for ten minutes for treatment for a blood injury, but it didn’t stop the Donegal groove and points from Ryan McHugh and Langan had their side 0-7 to 0-2 up on the half hour break.

Mayo did manage to cut the gap back to four thanks to an Eoghan McLaughlin score, but they had a lot of work left to do in the second half. Aidan O’Shea and Bryan Walsh were introduced at the break by James Horan in an attempt to turn the gam back in their favour.

Paddy Durcan put just three between the teams not long after the restart, but points from Murphy and Langan reimposed Donegal’s dominance on the scoreboard.

Jason Doherty reeled off two on the bounce for Mayo both of which were goal chances to bring his side closer, however the game looked to have gone right away from them when Stephen Coen was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Murphy for a penalty.

Up steeped McBrearty, who drove his spot kick low and to the bottom right hand corner, but Hennelly guessed the right way and put it out for a 45, which was converted by Murphy.

Langan put over his fourth point of the day to move Donegal five clear and looking good 55 minutes in, but Mayo were up to up the pressure.

O’Donoghue pointed from play, Durcan got his second of the day, then Doherty chipped in with his third. On the 65 minute mark O’Donoghue hit a free that just scrapped inside the post and there was just one in it.

Deep into injury time Donegal tried to keep the ball and it ended up with Shaun Patton who was blown for over carrying under pressure. Hennelly made the long trek up the field and held his nerve to split the posts.

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue (0-4, 3f), Jason Doherty (0-3), Paddy Durcan (0-2), Eoghan McLaughlin (0-1), Rob Hennelly (0-1, 1f)

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Langan (0-4), Michael Murphy (0-4, 1m, 1f 1 45), Ryan McHugh (0-1), Patrick McBrearty (0-1, 1f) C O’Donnell (0-1)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

18. Brendan Harrision (Aghamore)

3. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)

4. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy)

9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Aide Orme (Knockmore)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs: 21. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) for Orme, 24. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber) for McDonagh, 17. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites) for McHugh, 22. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) for Loftus, 25. Paul Towey (Charlestown) for Conor O’Shea.

Donegal

Shaun Patton (Naomh Adhamhain)

2. Caolan Ward Naomh Adhamhain)

3. Brendan McCole ( Naomh Naille)

4. Ódhrán McFadden Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)

5. Ryan McHugh (Cill Chartha)

6. Paul Brennan (Realt Na Mara)

7. Tony McClenaaghan (Bun an Phobhaill)

8. Caolan McGonagle (Bun Cranncha)

25. Conor O’Donnell (Carn Domhnach),

10. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill)

11. Peadar Morgan (Naomh Naille)

28. Michael Langan (Naomh Micheal)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Cill Charta)

18. Michael Murphy (Glenann tSuil)

27. Eoin Ban Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga)

Subs: 9. Jason McGee (Cloich Ceann Fhaola) for Thompson, 17. Jean McKelvey (Naomh Conaill) for Ward 30. Niall O’Donnell (Naomh Adhamhnain) for Conor O’Donnell, 20. Ethan O’Donnell (Naomh Conaill) for McClenaghan, 22. Eunan Doherty (Naomh Conaill) for Thompson.

Ref: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

