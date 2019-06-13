This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Very unfair on players and fans' - Mayo hit out at throw-in time for Down game

The match will take place at 7pm on 22 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 10:22 AM
50 minutes ago 2,224 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4680813

MAYO GAA HAVE criticised the throw-in time for their All-Ireland football qualifier tie against Down in Newry on Saturday week.

The Mayo team stand for a minutes silence Mayo are heading to Páirc Esler on Saturday week. Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

Mayo were handed an away trip to Down in Monday morning’s draw for Round 2 and the fixture details were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

But after requesting  an afternoon throw-in time to accommodate their supporters who face a long trip to Páirc Esler, the decision to schedule the game for 7pm has ‘disappointed’ Mayo officials.

“We’d like to say we’re disappointed at the throw-in time for seven o’clock on the Saturday evening,” outlined Mayo PRO Paul Cunnane.

“On Monday we had requested to the CCCC that the game would throw-in at three o’clock, taking into account the round trip facing our fans.

“We were very surprised and disappointed then to find out that the game is down for 7pm. It’ll easily take seven or eight hours as a round trip for people from Mayo and you can add more on to that if you’re coming from the north of the county. 

“When you consider the large number of Mayo fans and large number of families that support the team, it’s very unfair. Fans won’t be back in their car until 9pm or 10pm, if the game goes to extra-time, and then won’t get home until 1am or 2am. For players it’s going to be even later by the time they get on the road home. We think it’s very unfair on players and fans, especially those with young children.”

The Mayo News had reported that PSNI concerns over traffic congestion on a Saturday afternoon and Down’s participation in the Nicky Rackard Cup final earlier that day in Croke Park, were cited as reasons behind the later throw-in time.

“We have played qualifier games at 3pm or 4pm in Castlebar on Saturday afternoons,” stated Cunnane.

“Last Saturday Donegal played Tyrone at 5pm in Cavan, a town that I’m sure is equally as busy. Surely then the game could have been accommodated for a time other than 7pm? There’s no TV restriction around it either so it seems a very unusual decision.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie