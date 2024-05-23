Mayo ask that Dublin game is not played at Croke Park

MAYO GAA HAVE asked that the county’s upcoming championship game against Dublin is not played at Croke Park.

The Mayo News has reported that the Mayo GAA chair Séamus Touhy told last night’s county board meeting a request has been made that the Round 3 All-Ireland Series match with Dublin is not played at GAA HQ – technically a neutral venue but effectively a home ground for the Dubs.

Last year, in the first season of the new system, Dublin played the game in the neutral round in Cavan when they took on Sligo. Mayo’s neutral game was in the Gaelic Grounds, against Cork.

Mayo, like all counties, have struggled to beat Dublin at Croke Park in recent years. Their most recent championship success there against the All-Ireland champions was at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in 2021. That victory broke a championship losing streak at Croke Park which stretched back to the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final.

Advertisement

Mayo had another famous All-Ireland semi-final win against Dublin in 2006.