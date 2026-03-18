Opening round wins for Mayo and Galway in Connacht U20 football action

Results

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Connacht Round 1

Galway 3-10 Roscommon 1-11

Mayo 0-17 Sligo 0-15

Ulster Round 1

Donegal v Fermanagh, Buncrana, 7.30pm.

Monaghan v Derry, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.

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DARRAGH BEIRNE WAS the scoring hero for Mayo as he struck two late points to deliver their 0-17 to 0-15 success in their Connacht opener against Sligo in Tubbercurry this evening.

The teams were deadlocked at 0-15 apiece when Beirne chipped in with his brace of scores for Keith Higgins’ team. Beirne bagged 0-5 for the winners, while fellow Mayo senior Kobe McDonald scored 0-2. Tom Lydon (0-4) and Oisín Deane (0-3) both chipped in with key scores as well.

Eli Rooney bagged 0-11 for a Sligo team that trailed 0-10 to 0-7 at the interval, but fought back to draw level in the finale, before Beirne supplied the crucial scores for Mayo.

Another county senior player proved influential for Galway in their 3-10 to 1-11 success over Roscommon at the Tuam Stadium, Ciaran Mulhern scoring 0-4 for the Tribesmen.

Early goals from Shay McGlinchey and Cian Mitchell set Galway on their way as they went ahead 2-5 to 1-4 at the break, John Curran netting for Roscommon. Matthew Collins raised Galway’s third green flag in the second half.