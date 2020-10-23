McLoughlin makes Mayo return at centre-back as Tyrone come to town

JAMES HORAN HAS made two changes to the Mayo side for their home tie against Tyrone on Sunday.

Kevin McLoughlin and Bryan Walsh come into the side to replace David McBrien and Fionn McDonagh from last weekend’s 15-point defeat of Galway.

McLoughlin recently enjoyed county success with Knockmore and is named to start at centre-back, while Ballintubber’s Walsh assumes a role on the half-forward line.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

3. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

11. Mark Moran (Westport)

12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

