Clifford returns to no avail as Mayo comfortably beat Kerry

Mayo 2-14

Kerry 1-10

Colm Gannon reports from Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

DAVID CLIFFORD AND Sean O’Shea were back on the Kerry bench for their trip to Castlebar on Saturday evening, and they were sent into the action at half time when Kerry found themselves trailing on a score of 2-8 to 0-3, a first-half deficit that ultimately proved much too large to bridge.

Mayo led by eleven points at the half time break after a stirring first half showing against the All Ireland champions in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

After testing each out over the first five minutes of the contest, Mayo took the game by the scruff of the neck for the rest of the half.

Ryan O’Donoghue and James Carr both fired home impressive goals, with O’Donoghue finishing from close range under pressure after Enda Hession turned over a Kerry player to break the ball to Fionn McDonagh – who in turn fed O’Donoghue. That score put Mayo 1-2 to 0-0 clear nine minutes in, with Donal O’Sullivan getting Kerry’s first score of the day a minute later.

Jordan Flynn continued his good form so far this season kicking three first half points, while Aidan O’Shea was busy inside winning the ball and setting up attacks. Carr, who hit a monster point from a mark early on got Mayo’s second goal 22 minutes in, cutting inside his man and firing the ball low to the back of the net to put Mayo 2-4 to 0-2 up.

McStay’s side added four more points before the break to Kerry’s one and Jack O’Connor wasted no time during the half time break introducing both David Clifford and Sean O’Shea in time for the second half.

James Crombie / INPHO A view of the large crowd as Mayo’s Aidan O'Shea and Jason Foley of Kerry battle for the ball. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The two star men combined for five points between them with Clifford getting three and O’Shea two, but by the time they were introduced the damage had been done.

Colm Reape opened the second half scoring with the first of two 45s he would land, not long after Clifford got his first of the day. Two points on the spin from Jordan Flynn and James Carr put to bed any half-chance that Kerry had of getting back into the game.

Barry O’Sullivan did get a late goal for the Kingdom – out jumping Paddy Durcan who was also making his return to action for Mayo for the year in the game – but it was too little to late as Mayo held on for their first league win of the season.

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue (1-3, 2f, 1m), James Carr (1-2, 1m), Jordan Flynn (0-4), Colm Reape (0-2, 2 45’), Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), Donnacha McHugh (0-1), Jack Carney (0-1)

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford (0-3), Barry O’Sullivan (1-0), Sean O’Shea (0-2, 1f), Dara Moynihan (0-1), Paul Murphy (0-1), Tony Brosnan (0-1), Darragh Roche (0-1), Donal O’Sullivan (0-1)

Mayo

1.Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 18. Jack Carnry (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donughue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

Subs: 11. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels) for O’Connor, 21. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) for McDonagh,19. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis) for Brickenden, 25. Conor McStay (Ballina Stephenites) for Carr, 23. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) for Coen

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), 9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk), 15. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

Subs: 18. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks) for Warren, 21. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil), 22. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Burns, 23. David Clifford (Fossa) for O’Sullivan 21. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil) for Roche, 17. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Paudie Clifford

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.