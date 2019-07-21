Mayo and Meath go head-to-head in phase two of the Super 8s.
Liveblog
Half an hour to go before we get underway at Croke Park. How do you see today’s Super 8s clash unfolding? Let us know below!
Poll Results:
Mayo have made three changes to their starting XV from their 10-point defeat to Kerry in Killarney last weekend.
Seamus O’Shea comes into midfield with Aidan O’Shea moving to the half forward line, alongside newly-introduced Ciaran Treacy.
Eoin O’Donoghue is handed the No 4 jersey while Chris Barrett, Kevin McLoughlin and James Carr make way.
Meanwhile Meath are unchanged once again. Andy McEntee’s side are bidding to secure their first points in Group 2 following that 2-19 to 1-13 loss to Donegal in Ballybofey last weekend.
Mickey Newman, who bagged 1-2 against Donegal, leads the attack once again.
Game Day!!!!!! Make sure Croke Park is full or colour & noise when our lads hit the pitch. #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/uXCIieU674— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) July 21, 2019
A quick reminder of today’s teams.
Mayo
1. David Clarke
2. Stephen Coen
3. Brendan Harrison
4. Eoin O’Donoghue
5. Lee Keegan
6. Colm Boyle
7. Keith Higgins
8. Donal Vaughan
9. Seamus O’Shea
10. Fionn McDonagh
11. Aidan O’Shea
12. Ciaran Treacy
13. Cillian O’Connor
14. Darren Coen
15. Jason Doherty
Meath
1. Andrew Colgan
2. Séamus Lavin
3. Conor McGill
4. Shane Gallagher
5. Donal Keogan
6. Padraic Harnan
7. Gavin McCoy
8. Bryan Menton
9. Shane McEntee
10. Ethan Devine
11. Bryan McMahon
12. Thomas McGovern
13. Cillian O’Sullivan
14. Mickey Newman
15. James Conlon
Good afternoon everyone, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Super 8s meeting between Mayo and Meath.
This is effectively a knock-out game at Croke Park. With both sides having tasted defeat last weekend, both Meath and Mayo badly need a win to help their chances of booking an All-Ireland semi-final spot.
James Horan’s side came up short against Kerry a week ago with a really underwhelming display in Killarney, while the Royals were also second best in their meeting with Donegal.
Throw-in is coming up in an hour’s time at 2.00pm, with today’s game live on RTÉ 2 if you happen to be near a TV.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)