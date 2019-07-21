14 mins ago

Mayo have made three changes to their starting XV from their 10-point defeat to Kerry in Killarney last weekend.

Seamus O’Shea comes into midfield with Aidan O’Shea moving to the half forward line, alongside newly-introduced Ciaran Treacy.

Eoin O’Donoghue is handed the No 4 jersey while Chris Barrett, Kevin McLoughlin and James Carr make way.

Meanwhile Meath are unchanged once again. Andy McEntee’s side are bidding to secure their first points in Group 2 following that 2-19 to 1-13 loss to Donegal in Ballybofey last weekend.

Mickey Newman, who bagged 1-2 against Donegal, leads the attack once again.