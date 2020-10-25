Mayo relegated to Division 2 for the first time in 23 years by Tyrone defeat

Mayo 1-19

Tyrone 3-14

TYRONE PICKED UP the win in MacHale Park after an entertaining encounter that sent Mayo into Division Two for the first time in over two decades.

Mickey Harte’s men took their chances and rattled home three goals over the contest, each of them coming at vital times to stretch out their lead and keep Mayo at arms length.

Even down the closing quarter which saw Mayo really put the foot down and try to get the win they needed to avoid the drop, Tyrone were able to find that little bit extra they needed to keep their noses in front with two points from Darren McCurry and one from Conor McKenna proved vital in keep the Mayo fight back at bay.

The vital third Tyrone goal came eight minutes into the second half when a poor Mayo kick out was intercepted by McKenna who finished to the net from close range.

That score put Tyrone 3-10 to 0-10 up and looking good for victory, Mayo did manage to close the gap back to six points by the second half water break thanks to points from Conor Loftus, Diarmuid O’Connor and Darren Coen.

The goal that Mayo needed to really get back into the game came early in the third quarter when Tommy Conroy netted and from then on it was game on and going to go down to the wire. Mayo kept chipping away with points through James Durcan and Ryan O’Donoghue – but Tyrone were always able to keep themselves that bit in front.

Tyrone went in leading by eight points at the break on a score of 2-9 to 0-7, bagging two goals after the water break.

Conor McKenna netted just after the resumption from the water break after a Niall Morgan kick-out was missed by a few players before Darragh Canavan was able to move the ball on to Mattie Donnelly, who flicked into the path of McKenna who put it past David Clarke.

That score put Tyrone 1-5 to 0-4 up and a brace of Peter Harte points stretched their lead out to six as they punished Mayo with direct ball into their full forward line and strong running from the back.

Their second goal was thing of beauty with McKenna playing a sweet ball into Canavan taking out the Mayo defence and Canavan made no mistake with a sweet finish to the bottom corner of the net.

Scorers for Mayo: Tommy Conroy (1-3), Darren Coen (0-5, 3f), James Durcan (0-3, 3f), Diarmuid O’Connor (0-2, 1f) Ryan O’Donoghue (0-2. 1m), Patrick Durcan (0-1), Matthew Ruane (0-1), Conor Loftus (0-1), Eoghan McLaughlin (0-1),

Scorers for Tyrone: Conor McKenna (2-2, 1f), Darragh Cananvan (1-1), Darren McCurry (0-4, 3f), Peter Harte (0-3), Matthew Donnelly (0-2), Kevin McGeary (0-1), Michael McKernan (0-1, 1m)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisín Mullin – (Kilmaine)

3. Stephen Coen – (Hollymount/Carramore)

4. Lee Keegan – (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Conor Loftus – (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

11. Mark Moran (Westport)

12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

26. Darren Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)

Substitutes:

22. Fionn McDonagh (Westport) for Walsh

24. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet) for Moran

17. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites) for McLoughlin

23. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) for D Coen

15. Paul Towey (Charlestown) for McLaughlin

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Liam Rafferty (Garbally)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killylogher)

6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

7. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

24. Michael O’Neill (Ardobe)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Conor McKenna (English)

12. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

13. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarain)

22. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciarain)

15. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

Substitutes:

9. Frank Burns (Pomeroy) for O’Neill

17. Kyle Coney (Adrobe) for Kennedy

26. Niall Sludden (Dromore) for Canavan

18. Niall Kelly (Errigal Ciarain) for McGeary

23. David Mulgrew (Ardobe) for McCurry

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!