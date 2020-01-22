Horan hands out four debuts as Mayo open league defence

JAMES HORAN HAS handed out four league debuts as Mayo begin the defence of their National Football League title against Donegal on Saturday.

Kilmaine’s Oisin Mullins starts at corner-back following an impressive U20 campaign last season which was recognised with an EirGrid 20 Under 20 award.

Horan has also included two players who featured in the U20 side which was beaten in the 2018 All-Ireland final by Kildare. Ryan O’Donoghue, who captained that team, starts at corner-forward while Jordan Flynn is named in midfield alongside Tom Parsons.

Flynn started in the FBD League defeat against Galway earlier this month, as did Bryan Walsh who also makes his league debut in Ballybofey this weekend (7.15pm).

All-Star defender Paddy Durcan is named team captain for Saturday’s game.

Mayo SF v Donegal

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

5. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

7. Patrick Durcan (capt, Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

14. Brian Reape (Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. James Carr (Ardagh)

