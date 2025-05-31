Paddy Durcan returns to inspire Mayo to a victory that keeps their dreams alive

Mayo 2-0-17 (23)

Tyrone 1-2-9 (16)

IN A WEEK when they lost their manager and a fortnight since what was expected to be their ‘gimme’ win of their group 1 round robin, Mayo reached deep into themselves to revive hopes they would go deeper into the All-Ireland race by comprehensively dominating Tyrone.

The Red Hands looked to be suffering the horrors of a Ballybofey hangover as they never got to the pitch of this game, seven days after they took a chunk out of a Donegal side that many were tipping for Sam Maguire.

After manager Kevin McStay stepped away due to health concerns, Stephen Rochford took charge and possibly couldn’t believe his eyes as Mayo swept to a 1-9 to 0-4 lead at the break, helped by a buzzer beater goal by Darren McHale when Niall Morgan dropped a floating ball in from Bob Tuohy.

Tyrone staged a comeback that brought a sumptuous goal from Darragh Canavan and came to within two points, but that merely got Mayo going again.

The win was sealed a successful Ryan O’Donoghue penalty, burying some ghosts of his miss against the same opposition in the 2021 final.

More to follow…

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), Paddy Durcan 0-3, Darren McHale 1-0, Conal Dawson 0-2, Rory Brickenden 0-2, Aidan O’Shea, Jack Carney, Jack Coyne 0-1 each, Colm Reape 0-1 (1 x 45)

Scorers for Tyrone: Darragh Canavan 1-3 (0-2 frees), Niall Morgan 0-4 (2 x 2point frees), Darren McCurry 0-2 (0-1 free), Michael McKernan, Kieran McGeary, Ben McDonnell, Mattie Donnelly 0-1 each

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis) 16. Seán Morahan (Castlebar Mitchells) 4. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore) 6. David McBrien (Ballaghadereen) 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

23. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Jack Carney (Kilmeena) 11. Darren McHale (Knockmore) 17. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) 18. Conal Dawson (Westport) 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs:

12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina) for Tuohy (52 mins)

14. Davitt Neary (Breaffy) for McHale (52 mins)

20. Fenton Kelly (Davitts) for Dawson (55 mins)

21. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Ruane (64 mins)

25. Sam Callinan (Ballina) for Durcan (68 mins)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran) 3. Peter Teague (Dromore) 4. Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland) 6. Rory Brennan (Trillick) 7. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan) 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Seanie O’Donnell (Trillick) 11. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick) 12. Ciarán Daly (Trillick)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork) 14. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher) 15. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)

Subs:

20. Shea O’Hare (Ardboe) for Brennan (HT)

26. Liam Gray (Trillick) for O’Donnell (HT)

24. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran) for Bradley (47 mins)

25. Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran) for Daly (47 mins)

22. Aodhan Donaghy (Loughmacrory) for McDonnell (62 mins)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)