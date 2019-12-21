This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mbappe's birthday brace keeps PSG comfortably out in front

The World Cup-winning striker turned 21 yesterday.

By AFP Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 10:21 PM
19 minutes ago 259 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4945127

KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORED twice as Paris Saint-Germain maintained their seven-point lead at the top of Ligue with a 4-1 victory over Amiens.

france-soccer-league-one Source: AP/PA Images

World Cup winner Mbappe, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday, netted either side of Neymar’s effort before Mauro Icardi added a late fourth at the Parc de Princes.

Steven Mendoza claimed a consolation effort for the visitors who dropped into the relegation zone.

Second-placed Marseille remain behind their bitter rivals going into the two-week winter break with a 3-1 win over Nimes.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel recalled Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, to the squad after resting him for the midweek League Cup victory over second-tier Le Mans.

Amiens boss Luka Elsner chose against giving striker Alexis Blin a start despite his injury time match-winner in Wednesday’s cup success over Angers.

Mbappe opened the scoring after 12 minutes to claim his 40th goal of the calendar year chipping over goalkeeper Regis Gurtner after a sweeping counter-attack move.

Neymar scored a second, his fourth in as many league matches, two minutes into the second half before captain Thiago Silva left the field with an ankle injury after 58 minutes.

imago-20191221 Mbappe and Neymar celebrate. Source: Imago/PA Images

Mbappe clinched his double on 65 minutes firing past Gurtner’s near-post.

Colombia winger Mendoza netted his fifth of the season with 20 minutes to play before Icardi made sure of the rout after 84 minutes. 

Elsewhere, captain Dmitri Payet starred in Marseille’s convincing victory over Nimes.

Rennes rose to third edging Bordeaux 1-0 thanks to Mbaye Niang’s effort as Lille dropped to fourth after a 5-1 hammering at Monaco.

Metz moved out of the bottom three with a 2-2 draw at 16th-placed Dijon due to Habib Maiga’s injury-time equaliser. 

AFP

