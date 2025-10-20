More Stories
Jude McAtamney. Alamy Stock Photo
'It’s on me' - Derry's Jude McAtamney misses crucial kicks in NY Giants defeat

McAtamney was off target with two kicks as his team lost by a point to the Broncos.
11.54am, 20 Oct 2025

JUDE MCATAMNEY APOLOGISED to his teammates after the Derry man’s two missed kicks proved costly in the New York Giants’ defeat to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Giants blew a 19-0 lead to lose 33-32 to the Broncos following a fourth quarter collapse.

McAtamney missed a PAT (point after touchdown) following the Giants’ second touchdown, and another PAT which would have pushed his team 33-30 ahead with just 40 seconds remaining, a lead which would have required the Broncos to score a touchdown or send the game to overtime.

Instead the Broncos went on to a claim a dramatic win through a last-second field goal.

“It’s on me,” McAtamney told reporters. “I missed vital points at vital times today. I’m not going to shy away from that.

“The snap and the hold was good. It was my lack of execution on the kicks. I’m not going to shy away from my mistakes and letting the team down.

“I’ll take full responsibility, I let everyone in the changing room down. I’ve got to make my kicks once it comes up, it’s as simple as that.”

McAtamney added that he felt his process had been good as he attempted his final kick at the posts.

“Honestly, when it came off the foot, I thought it was good,” he said. “I looked up, and it was wide right. I was as shocked as everyone else.”

The former Derry U20 Gaelic footballer took up an interest in American football during the COVID-19 pandemic. After moving to the US in 2021, McAtamney signed for the Giants in 2024. 

