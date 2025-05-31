McCormack the hero as Tipperary beat Kilkenny to claim All-Ireland glory

All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final

Tipperary 3-19

Kilkenny 1-16

Stephen Barry reports from UPMC Nowlan Park

AFTER THE heartbreak of missing their All-Ireland U20 final defeat last year, Paddy McCormack was Tipperary’s goal-scoring hero in a nine-point victory over Kilkenny.

In a game dictated by the wind, all three goals arrived in the second half. McCormack blasted 2-1, and Conor Martin’s clincher completed his 1-4 tally in front of 14,455 fans at Nowlan Park.

The Premier’s first U20 success since 2019, and 12th in total, moves them level with Kilkenny in second spot on the roll of honour.

Nowlan Park has become a happy hunting ground for Tipp teams, adding this U20 crown to the minor titles won here in 2022 and ’24.

30 years after he first lifted the trophy, Brendan Cummins completed the double of winning the James Nowlan Cup as both a player and manager.

The wind strength was emphasised by Kilkenny’s first two pointed frees. Both times, Tipp were penalised for thrown passes. Michael Brennan came back inside his own half and converted each one. He would end with 0-11 to his name.

But even with the conditions, the Cats were set up to contain Tipp, rather than build a score.

The Premier puck-out wasn’t stressed as they retained 100%. Martin scored the first point from play to level.

When Kilkenny did get back into Marty Murphy, he caused trouble. He caught one garryowen for a point and in the next play, lost his marker for a shot at goal, which Eoin Horgan saved.

Oisín O’Donoghue and Brennan traded points before Tipp threaded together five on the spin.

O’Donoghue was fouled for 1-4 in the Munster final, and he won two quickfire frees for Darragh McCarthy points. In between, the Cashel targetman notched a point of his own. When Cathal English and McCormack arrowed over, they led 0-8 to 0-4 after 22 minutes.

Kilkenny picked their way back into the contest with four of the next five points, including three Brennan frees. Jeff Neary had picked up plenty of ball in a sweeping role, but he got further upfield to split the posts.

They sought a leveller, but Adam Daly sent Tipp in with a 0-10 to 0-8 advantage.

Martin got them up and running with the second-half breeze straight from the throw-in.

Brennan and Murphy kept Kilkenny in contact, either side of an O’Donoghue sideline cut and Sam O’Farrell’s long-range effort.

In the 38th minute, Tipp couldn’t be contained any further. In the battle for possession under a long puck-out, McCormack swept onto the loose sliotar, sidestepped towards goal, and bounced his finish to the net. A long-range Daly point made it 1-14 to 0-10.

Four Brennan points kept Kilkenny’s faint hopes alive as far as the 51st minute. Then, O’Donoghue turned over Neary and fed McCormack for a low finish, to lead 2-17 to 0-14.

And in the 56th minute, Martin secured a turnover before finishing off the move after taking the final pass from McCarthy.

Kilkenny went for goal in stoppage time, netting one when Murphy grabbed a high ball and drove it to the net.

Scorers for Tipperary: Paddy McCormack 2-1, Conor Martin 1-4, Darragh McCarthy 0-5 (5f), Oisín O’Donoghue 0-3 (1 sideline), Sam O’Farrell 0-2, Adam Daly 0-2, Cathal English 0-2.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Michael Brennan 0-11 (8f), Marty Murphy 1-2, Jeff Neary 0-1, Ed McDermott 0-1, Greg Kelly 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan), 7. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg, captain)

5. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), 4. Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 6. Jim Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris), 9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Cathal English (Fr Sheehys), 11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 12. David Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 15. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

Subs:

19. Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch) for Costigan (50)

18. Mason Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Egan (54)

21. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens) for Martin (57)

17. Senan Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for McCormack (59)

22. Paddy Phelan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for Daly (60)

Kilkenny

1. Stephen Manogue (James Stephens)

4. Darragh Vereker (Glenmore), 3. Rory Garrett (Fenians), 2. Ivan Bolger (Graiguenamanagh)

6. Eoghan Lyng (Rower-Inistioge), 5. Timmy Kelly (Bennettsbridge), 7. Cathal Hickey (St Lachtain’s)

8. Tom McPhillips (Dicksboro, captain), 9. Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan)

10. Ed Lauhoff (James Stephens), 11. Aaron McEvoy (Graigue-Ballycallan), 12. Michael Brennan (Erin’s Own)

13. Ed McDermott (James Stephens), 14. Marty Murphy (Tullogher-Rosbercon), 15. Rory Glynn (Clara)

Subs:

18. Jack Dollard (Glenmore) for McPhillips (14-20, temp)

22. Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort) for McEvoy (40)

18. Dollard for McPhillips (50)

23. Greg Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Hickey (51)

21. Seán Hunt (St Martin’s) for McDermott (54)

20. James Hughes (Bennettsbridge) for Glynn (58)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway)