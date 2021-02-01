BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 1 February 2021
Shamrock Rovers bid farewell as McEneff signs with Hearts

The 25-year-old has committed to two-and-a-half years at Tynecastle.

By Sean Farrell Monday 1 Feb 2021, 4:07 PM
14 minutes ago 291 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5341813
McEneff celebrates against Sligo Rovers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
McEneff celebrates against Sligo Rovers.
McEneff celebrates against Sligo Rovers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SCOTTISH SIDE HEARTS have this afternoon confirmed the signing of Irish midfielder Aaron McEneff from Shamrock Rovers.

The 25-year-old Derry man has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Edinburgh club after two years in Dublin and a call-up to Stephen Kenny’s national setup.

“Aaron is someone that I’ve been looking at for the best part of four years and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Hearts,” said Jambos sporting director Joe Savage.

“He’s been one of Ireland’s standout players for a couple of years now, evidenced by his recent international call up.

“I’m sure the fans are going to be excited by him; he’s really energetic, a box-to-box midfielder who can chip in with goals as well.”

After 18 goals for the Hoops, the Tallaght outfit wished McEneff well on his move.

“All at Shamrock Rovers thank Aaron for two great seasons at the club and wish Aaron all the best in his career in Scotland.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

