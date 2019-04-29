This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McFadden a doubt for Leinster's run-in after citing for alleged head-butt

The wing appeared to head-butt Ulster’s Sean Reidy during the inter-pro loss in Belfast.

By Sean Farrell Monday 29 Apr 2019, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,670 Views 27 Comments
https://the42.ie/4611619
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEINSTER WING FERGUS McFadden has been cited after an alleged head-butt on Ulster’s Sean Reidy during the first-half of Leinster’s 14-13 loss in the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Despite a TMO review of the 13th-minute incident, referee George Clancy awarded just a penalty against Leinster while warning the veteran back.

McFadden, who later scored a try to give Leinster the lead, has been cited under Law 9.12 and will face a disciplinary committee through video conference on Wednesday.

If found guilty, McFadden would miss out on Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens as he could face a suspension ranging from four weeks at the low end entry point, with medium and top end offences meriting upwards of 10 and 16-week bans respectively.

However, disciplinary committees frequently halve the suspensions they dole out when taking ‘mitigating factors’ into account.

