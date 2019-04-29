McFadden a doubt for Leinster's run-in after citing for alleged head-butt

LEINSTER WING FERGUS McFadden has been cited after an alleged head-butt on Ulster’s Sean Reidy during the first-half of Leinster’s 14-13 loss in the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Despite a TMO review of the 13th-minute incident, referee George Clancy awarded just a penalty against Leinster while warning the veteran back.

McFadden, who later scored a try to give Leinster the lead, has been cited under Law 9.12 and will face a disciplinary committee through video conference on Wednesday.

If found guilty, McFadden would miss out on Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens as he could face a suspension ranging from four weeks at the low end entry point, with medium and top end offences meriting upwards of 10 and 16-week bans respectively.

"I'm alright, but I got a headbutt in the face!"



Ulster No 8 Sean Reidy is unhappy with referee George Clancy's decison not to show a card to Leinster's Fergus McFadden following an inconclusive TMO.



However, disciplinary committees frequently halve the suspensions they dole out when taking ‘mitigating factors’ into account.

