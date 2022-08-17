Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Advertisement

McGing and Watson progress as Irish divers represented in international final for first time

The final of the Women’s 10m Platform is set to take place today at 1.57pm.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 1:27 PM
20 minutes ago 318 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5842538
Ireland's Tanya Watson (file pic).
Image: Giorgio Perottino/INPHO
Ireland's Tanya Watson (file pic).
Ireland's Tanya Watson (file pic).
Image: Giorgio Perottino/INPHO

IRELAND’S CIARA McGing and Tanya Watson have both progressed to the Platform (10M) final at the European Championships in Rome, meaning Ireland will be represented by two divers in an international final for the first time.

McGing overcame an early setback, making a mistake in the second round and scoring 36.80, but she showed good composure to produce scores of 61.60, 61.60, 50.75 before finishing with a flourish and her highest score of 67.20.

It left the 21-year-old in fifth place overall after she scored 277.95.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 semi-finalist Watson built on impressive form that saw her compete in the final at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, producing scores of 57.40, 52.50, 52.20, 63.00 and 44.80 that was enough for her to claim seventh place with an overall score of 269.90.

The final of the Women’s 10m Platform is set to take place today at 1.57pm. 

Elsewhere, Mona McSharry is due to compete in the 50m Breaststroke Final at 5.05pm today.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Earlier, Grace Hodgins and Finn McGeever concluded the final swimming heats session for Ireland in the 400m Freestyle, clocking 4:25.81 and 3:56.53 to finish in 31st and 27th place respectively.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie