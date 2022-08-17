McGing and Watson progress as Irish divers represented in international final for first time

IRELAND’S CIARA McGing and Tanya Watson have both progressed to the Platform (10M) final at the European Championships in Rome, meaning Ireland will be represented by two divers in an international final for the first time.

McGing overcame an early setback, making a mistake in the second round and scoring 36.80, but she showed good composure to produce scores of 61.60, 61.60, 50.75 before finishing with a flourish and her highest score of 67.20.

It left the 21-year-old in fifth place overall after she scored 277.95.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 semi-finalist Watson built on impressive form that saw her compete in the final at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, producing scores of 57.40, 52.50, 52.20, 63.00 and 44.80 that was enough for her to claim seventh place with an overall score of 269.90.

The final of the Women’s 10m Platform is set to take place today at 1.57pm.

Elsewhere, Mona McSharry is due to compete in the 50m Breaststroke Final at 5.05pm today.

Earlier, Grace Hodgins and Finn McGeever concluded the final swimming heats session for Ireland in the 400m Freestyle, clocking 4:25.81 and 3:56.53 to finish in 31st and 27th place respectively.