This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another solid 73 leaves McIlroy joint second approaching Sunday of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrell Hatton is the only man enjoying an Arnold Palmer Invitational that is giving up no low scores.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 11:10 PM
22 minutes ago 423 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5037577
McIlroy shoots out of the bunker at Bay Hill.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy shoots out of the bunker at Bay Hill.
McIlroy shoots out of the bunker at Bay Hill.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD NUMBER ONE Rory McIlroy will be right in contention when the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at Bay Hill tomorrow.

The Co. Down man posted his second 73 in succession, but it proved a fine number to card as difficult wind conditions kept scoring high among the front-runners.

McIlroy managed 15 pars over his round, bogeying the second and 18th after claiming a valuable birdie at 16. He was tied for fourth before Danny Lee double-bogeyed the 18th to slip from joint first to fifth.

The +1 round leaves McIlroy joint second after round three, his -4 score just two behind leader Tyrell Hatton, who drained a terrific birdie on 18, where everyone else seemed to struggle – not least his playing partner Sung Kang who slumped to a second triple bogey of the day as he slipped from joint leader to eighth over the closing holes.

Marc Leishman joins McIlroy on -4, the USA’s Max Homa enjoyed the best round of the day, his, -2, 70 coming thanks to a run of five birdies before he too double-bogeyed the 18th.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell sits 23rd after a round of 76, his trio of birdies on the back nine unable to right the wrongs of four bogeys and a double through his opening six holes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie