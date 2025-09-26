WATCH: Fleetwood and McIlroy take just 14 holes to blitz America in electric European start

TOMMY FLEETWOOD AND Rory McIlroy continued their brilliant Ryder Cup partnership as they dismantled Collin Morikawa and Harris English in just 14 holes.

The pair, dubbed ‘Fleetwood Mac’, were 5&4 winners as Europe got off to a blistering start in Friday morning’s opening foursomes session.

The European duo — who are a perfect three from three together in Ryder Cup foursomes — got off to a perfect start with this McIlroy birdie at the first to go one up on the first hole:

They pushed out that lead with another birdie at the par-five fourth to go two up:

And quickly pressed home that advantage with birdies on the fifth:

And the sixth to win three straight holes and race into a commanding lead of four up thru six:

From there, the point appeared a mere formality, and when the par-three 14th was halved in par, McIlroy and Fleetwood sealed their 5&4 win.

Fleetwood Mac secure another point for Team Europe 💪 pic.twitter.com/GD00fbITho — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 26, 2025

“When you’ve got a partner like Tommy, you can play with so much freedom and trust in your game,” McIlroy said afterwards, “because you know you have someone that’s gonna back you up.

“That’s how I felt the two times that we played in Rome, and then today.

“Foursomes can be a tough format. You can play a little tentative with the way the format is, but knowing that I have this man beside me to bail me out if I do hit a bad shot, that’s very comforting to know.”