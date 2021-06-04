McIlroy level par at halfway mark as Lowry's second round delayed in Ohio

RORY MCILROY IS level par at the halfway mark with Shane Lowry in the early stages of his second round, after bad weather caused delays to the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

McIlroy had only completed two holes of his first round yesterday and had to finish that round today before going back out for another 18 holes. He carded 72 in both rounds to currently lie eight shots off the lead held by Patrick Cantlay, who shot 67 today.

The first round was only finished today due to the weather delays and that had a knock-on impact on the second round starters with Lowry only teeing off at Muirfield Village Golf Club at 10.29pm Irish time.

The 2019 Open champion had shot a three-under 69 in his opening round and has parred the opening hole of his second round.

McIlroy’s fortunes were mixed. He was one-over after two holes before the weather interrupted his progress yesterday but responded today with three birdies by the 7th to lie two-under. But his back nine with a double-bogey on the 10th as he was out in 38.

His second round began with a birdie on the 12th, his third of the day, but he dropped three shots over his next eight holes. McIlroy did recover well to return to level-par after birdies on the 4th and 7th.

Padraig Harrington is due to shortly start his second round after finishing six-over after his opening round.

