Saturday 8 June, 2019
McIlroy and Lowry primed for huge Sunday challenge at the Canadian Open

McIlroy’s 64 and Lowry’s 66 leave them firmly in contention.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 10:38 PM
44 minutes ago 1,782 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4674374
Image: Adrian Wyld
Image: Adrian Wyld
McIlroy:
McIlroy: "It was nice to take advantage of the good play today."
Image: Adrian Wyld

RORY MCILROY LAUNCHED himself into contention with a superb Saturday 64 at the RBC Canadian Open.

The world number four made six birdies and no bogeys at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to set the clubhouse lead on 13-under-par.

And he has company at the business end of proceedings with Shane Lowry just one shot behind him on 12-under.

Lowry, who closed out his front nine with three straight birdies, held his nerve to tuck away a 15-foot par putt on the last to card a third-round 66.

Matt Kuchar (thru 15) and Webb Simpson (thru 16) sit alongside McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard on -13 as they finish out their third rounds, with Brandt Snedeker neck and neck with Lowry on -12.

“It was really good,” McIlroy told Sky Sports at the end of his round.

“The wind’s up today, conditions are a little bit trickier, but I stayed aggressive. I stuck to my gameplan, hitting driver off the first, and just trying to really take it to this golf course.

“I said yesterday that I still felt like there were scores out there. It is soft because of that rain at the start of the week and it was nice to take advantage of the good play today and put myself in a position to try to win tomorrow.”

See the full leaderboard here >

