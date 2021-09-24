McIlroy and Lowry paired together for Ryder Cup fourballs at Whistling Straits

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry have been paired together for the afternoon session on the opening day of the Ryder Cup.

The pair will take on Tony Finau and Harris English, teeing off at 6.42pm (Irish time) at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

It will mark Lowry’s first involvement in his debut Ryder Cup with McIlroy bidding to bounce back from a disappointing display in this morning’s foursomes.

The afternoon action has begun with the USA pair of Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele facing Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger.

Then it’s Jon Rahm, who won Europe’s only point this morning alongside fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia, and Tyrrell Hatton will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

Finally it’s Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland for Europe going up against Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

