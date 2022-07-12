Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 12 July 2022
Advertisement

Power to get Irish assault on The Open underway as McIlroy and Lowry also learn fate

Qualifiers David Carey and Ronan Mullarney will tee off among the latest opening groups, at 3.54pm and 4.16pm respectively.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 1:26 PM
18 minutes ago 522 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5814742
Rory McIlroy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SEAMUS POWER WILL get the Irish assault on this year’s British Open underway when he goes out at 8.03am this Thursday alongside Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be next in line at St Andrews, with the 2019 champion having a 10.09am opening with Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland.

McIlroy has been paired with defending champion Colin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele, at 9.58am, while Padraig Harrington will have an afternoon start (2.48pm) with Thomas Pieters and Keith Mitchell.

seamus-power Seamus Power is the first Irishman out. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Qualifiers David Carey and Ronan Mullarney will tee off among the latest opening groups, at 3.54pm and 4.16pm respectively.

Darren Clarke is out at 1.37pm along with Richard Bland and Italian amateur Fillipo Celli.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Irish in action
08.03am – Seamus Power, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith
09.58am – McIlroy with Colin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
10.09am – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
1.37pm – Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Fillipo Celli (a)
2.48pm – Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell
3.54pm – John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey
4.16pm – Lars van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

For a full list of pairings, click here.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie