Power to get Irish assault on The Open underway as McIlroy and Lowry also learn fate

SEAMUS POWER WILL get the Irish assault on this year’s British Open underway when he goes out at 8.03am this Thursday alongside Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be next in line at St Andrews, with the 2019 champion having a 10.09am opening with Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland.
McIlroy has been paired with defending champion Colin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele, at 9.58am, while Padraig Harrington will have an afternoon start (2.48pm) with Thomas Pieters and Keith Mitchell.
Qualifiers David Carey and Ronan Mullarney will tee off among the latest opening groups, at 3.54pm and 4.16pm respectively.
Darren Clarke is out at 1.37pm along with Richard Bland and Italian amateur Fillipo Celli.
Irish in action
08.03am – Seamus Power, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith
09.58am – McIlroy with Colin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
10.09am – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
1.37pm – Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Fillipo Celli (a)
2.48pm – Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell
3.54pm – John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey
4.16pm – Lars van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney
For a full list of pairings, click here.
