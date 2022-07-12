Power to get Irish assault on The Open underway as McIlroy and Lowry also learn fate

SEAMUS POWER WILL get the Irish assault on this year’s British Open underway when he goes out at 8.03am this Thursday alongside Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be next in line at St Andrews, with the 2019 champion having a 10.09am opening with Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland.

Advertisement

McIlroy has been paired with defending champion Colin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele, at 9.58am, while Padraig Harrington will have an afternoon start (2.48pm) with Thomas Pieters and Keith Mitchell.

Seamus Power is the first Irishman out. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Qualifiers David Carey and Ronan Mullarney will tee off among the latest opening groups, at 3.54pm and 4.16pm respectively.

Darren Clarke is out at 1.37pm along with Richard Bland and Italian amateur Fillipo Celli.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Irish in action

08.03am – Seamus Power, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith

09.58am – McIlroy with Colin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

10.09am – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

1.37pm – Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Fillipo Celli (a)

2.48pm – Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

3.54pm – John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

4.16pm – Lars van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

For a full list of pairings, click here.