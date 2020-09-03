This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McIlroy to play this weekend's Tour Championship following the birth of his daughter

The 31-year-old has revealed on social media that his wife Erica gave birth on Monday.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 6:08 PM
Rory McIlroy pictured with his wife Erica at the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Image: PA
Image: PA

RORY MCILROY WILL begin the defence of his Tour Championship title as a new father after announcing the arrival of a baby daughter.

McIlroy revealed on social media that his wife Erica had given birth to Poppy Kennedy McIlroy on Monday and “she is the absolute love of our lives”.

The 31-year-old said that mother and baby are “doing great” and also thanked staff at Jupiter Medical Centre in Florida for their “amazing care”.

McIlroy had said he was willing to withdraw from last week’s BMW Championship or the upcoming Tour Championship if Erica went into labour, despite the £11.2million first prize on offer at East Lake.

The world number four was taken off the interview schedule for Thursday afternoon due to his late arrival in Atlanta, where – under the controversial handicap system – he will begin the event on three under par, seven shots behind FedEx Cup leader Dustin Johnson.

Asked about adjusting to life as a father, Johnson said: “For me it was really easy. Before I had a family golf was most important, and then once you have a family, golf (is) definitely not the most important. It’s your family. They’re by far the most important.

“It almost takes a little bit of stress or… I don’t really call it stress. I don’t know, it just puts things in perspective. I love golf and I enjoy it and it’s my job. Whether I played on Tour or not I’d still play the game of golf.

“But it’s one of those where once you have a family, just all your priorities change, but in a good way, in a very good way.”

