Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

McIlroy closes gap on Schauffele at Wells Fargo Championship

McIlroy is just one shot off the lead in Charlotte after an impressive third round.
10.54pm, 11 May 2024
RORY MCILROY HAS closed the gap on leader Xander Schauffele after the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

McIlroy trailed Schauffele by four shots after the second round and is now just one off the lead after shooting a confident bogey-free 67 on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman hit four birdies to keep the pressure on Schauffele, who couldn’t continue the impressive pace he set across the opening two rounds.

Schauffele stormed into the lead with rounds of 64 and 67 on the first two days but carded a 70 today to finish on 12-under overall, with McIlroy – a three-time Wells Fargo champion – hot on his heels.

The American birdied the par-five seventh and par-four 14th but bogeyed the par-four 12th.

McIlroy holds a three-shot advantage on third-placed Im Sung-jae.

Shane Lowry is six-over overall after shooting a two-over 73 today.

Seamus Power moved to even-par with a one-under 7o, the Waterford man hitting three birdies and two bogeys.

Elsewhere, Madelene Sagstrom and Rose Zhang have pulled clear at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

Sagstrom and Zhang are tied for the lead on 18-under.

Leona Maguire is on three-under after a third round 71, shooting one-under for the day.

