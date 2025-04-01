'Not ideal': Managerial upheaval for Carlow and Meath ahead of Leinster football opener

MEATH DEFENDER SEÁN Rafferty admits it was ‘a shock’ to learn of the sudden departure of highly-rated coaching duo Joe McMahon and Martin Corey, a week out from their Leinster opener.

On Saturday, there was turmoil in Meath as it was announced that McMahon and Corey had left Robbie Brennan’s football set-up.

Rafferty was speaking at the Leinster GAA senior football championship launch at Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge yesterday.

“Not ideal, not ideal at all. Any team no matter who they lose, players or management, a week before championship is not ideal. But look, we just have to get on with it, it’s not going to change anything.

“From a players’ point of view, we found out Saturday that the boys had decided to step away. Don’t know why they did that, not too sure. To be honest, no inkling that was coming, nothing at all, a shock to us all across the board, but that’s just the way it is.

“We’re just focused on Carlow on Sunday and whatever else has to be dealt with, that’s going to be the powers that be to sort that out.”

Rafferty says McMahon and Corey are “top-class coaches” who “leave a void” and is unsure whether a replacement will be sought.

He also hails “top manager” Robbie Brennan and is keen to look forward after a league campaign in which the Royals missed out on promotion from Division 2. All eyes are on Páirc Tailteann on Sunday.

Carlow have endured their own upheaval with manager Shane Curran exiting last week, with captain Mikey Bambrick revealing that frustration had grown in their setup in recent weeks.

The former Roscommon goalkeeper cited “player-related issues” as he departed, which the team contest.

Bambrick was also speaking yesterday afternoon at the Leinster launch, before the news emerged last night that Joe Murphy had been appointed as interim manager.

“There’s been some build up of frustration, I suppose, is the way of putting it over the last few weeks. When this happened, we’ve come more together as a group and we’ve had lads that have stepped away come back in. That’s always a good sign when you have more of the best players in your county playing. Training’s are better, upbeat, good intensity training. Still getting good preparation for the first round of the championship.”

Carlow captain Mikey Bambrick. Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Bambrick explained the decision to issue a statement hitting back at Curran on Friday, as the players “felt obliged” to respond to the claims of their former manager.

While the GPA were a support, the team opted to release the statement to local media in the county as they addressed their own supporters.

The Old Leighlin defender stayed away from the noise on social media, but says the response and support has been “great”.

“I suppose with what came out afterwards, the kind of statements and the opinions that were floating around with people, we as players, we never wanted to go out and do any interviews or say any of that sort of stuff, but we just felt obliged.

“It wasn’t for the national view of us, it was for the people in Carlow because lads come up to me and ask me what’s the story with what went on. We just want to get the truth and the facts out there of what happened for us as players, because when things like that are getting discussed, it’s not fair on us at the time.

“We just wanted to get that out there and get that clear. We didn’t want to make it anything direct, we didn’t want to make any accusation like that, we just wanted to get our side out so everyone knew what was going on.”

It has been a challenging first year as captain for Bambrick, to say the least.

“Could have done with Darragh Foley staying another year! It’s a baptism of fire.

“I’m not used to dealing with all this stuff either. It just means all the players have that bit more added responsibility to get themselves right. At the end of the day, you’re still going out and training, getting yourself right and ready for the championship. Not much has changed but it’s just a bit more added pressure and responsibility on a lot of players.

“I’m looking forward to going back to playing football now, to be honest. You can only do so much talking, at the end of the day you’re a footballer and all you want to do is go out on the pitch.”

Onto Navan for Carlow and Meath, with football the focus after a period of managerial upheaval for both counties.